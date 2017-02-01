NEWS

Super Bowl advertisers tread carefully

RNC co-chair speaks to Allen Co. GOP

US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide

Trump hits Iran with new sanctions

Coroner discusses fatal crashes

Glenn declares mayoral candidacy

The Olde Thyme Pantry takes pride in offering fresh, locally sourced products

ELIDA — Like its name suggests, The Olde Thyme Pantry takes customers back to the days when milk came in bottles and local farmers were a grocer...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

More troopers on the roadways for Super Bowl weekend

VAN WERT — More troopers will be on the roadway this weekend focusing on taking impaired drivers off the road.Super Bowl weekend often means peo...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Police calls

Delphos — Police took into custody Tuesday a man with an outstanding warrant after receiving a tip he was in a home.400 block of West Fifth Stre...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Births

Lima Memorial Health SystemFeb. 2 — Teresa and Harvey Thornes, Harrod, girl.St. Rita’s Medical CenterFeb. 2 — Brittany Schroeder and...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Get This: ‘Notorious B.O.B’ downs 409 wings to reign at Wing Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt choked down 409 chicken wings to become the finger-licking champion of Philadelphi...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Student linked to threat at Ada school

ADA — A student at Ada schools is under investigation after the student allegedly wrote a threat on a wall at the school Thursday.Police were ca...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Columbus Grove run dooms Spencerville

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores

Stolly stellar for LCC in win against Ada

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores

Boys BasketballBellefontaine Calvary Christian 66, Powell Village Academy 27Caledonia River Valley 84, Galion 54Cin. Country Day 63, Cin. Christian 59...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Lima area results

High SchoolsGirls BasketballPerry 59, Temple Christian 45at Temple ChristianPerryBarfield 20, Johnson 9, Healey 8, Denson 10, Crockett 12. Totals: 17-...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Ottawa-Glandorf remains undefeated

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf was in the zone and Kenton was out of the game.The No. 1-ranked Titans found themselves in a close game, leading only 3...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Playing, serving at Air Force Academy suits Bath’s Gross

LIMA – Committing to play football for the Air Force Academy for Bath’s Bo Gross is more about patriotism than the pigskin.Gross, who sign...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |  

Big Ten football signing day capsules

ILLINOISTop 25 Class: No.Best in class: Chicago Catholic League offensive player of the year Ricky Smalling from Brother Rice High in Oak Lawn is a fo...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |  

Births

2017 has country’s Sam Hunt looking up

Lady Gaga promises halftime show ‘for everyone’

“Manchester By the Sea” – R

The StoryOn fishing boat Claudia Marie, out of Manchester By the Sea, owner Joe Chandler (Kyle Chandler), younger brother Lee (Casey Affleck), and Joe...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

WAR to present hall of fame, wrestling action

LIMA — WAR Wrestling presents War 14 and Hall of Fame induction at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave.This is one of the bi...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival held in Ada

ADA — The small town of Ada, the Ada Chamber of Commerce and Wilson Football are heralding in a new tradition, the Made in Ada Wilson Football F...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Lima Memorial Health SystemFeb. 1 — Haleigh Hawkins and Cole Blanton, Lima, boy; Laura and Matthew Ring, Lima, boy; Tatiana Gilcrease, Lima, boy...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Senior Services Resource Guide available now

LIMA — Allen County Council on Aging, Inc. announces the availability of the 2017 Allen County Information Directory for older adults and their ...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Amy Eddings: Making the ordinary extraordinary with winter festival

When you dream, dream big. This Saturday is going to really test the wisdom of that aphorism.I’m the leader of a team of folks behind the Made I...

February 1st, 2017 |  

Editorial: Better bids make unions competitive

Josh Mandel: Allen County governments, schools help lead the way on transparency

Martin Schram: A clever presidential media diversion comes full circle

Letter: Moment I’ll never forget

I would like to send a special “thank you” to the woman, an angel in my eyes, that paid for my groceries at the Harding Highway Walmart ar...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Letter: A wacky analogy of immigrants

In response to Sandra Johnson’s letter to the editor “All Hail, King Trump,” she says, “When we wanted land occupied by native...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Chicago Tribune: Trump’s pick for budget chief has a Nannygate problem

JAN. 31, 2017 — Rep. Mick Mulvaney has a Zoe Baird problem.The South Carolina Republican is President Donald Trump’s pick to head the fede...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Failure of system has consequences

I agree with the Jan. 27 letter from Larry Young about free welfare, food stamps and housing needing to be monitored closer. This is a necessary progr...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Lori Borgman: The Tough way to help kids succeed

There’s something your children may not be getting enough of these days. Sure, vegetables come to mind. And so does sleep. But it’s neithe...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

The Olde Thyme Pantry takes pride in offering fresh, locally sourced products

Logan County Chamber recognizes Lee Surveying & Mapping Co.

Tuttle receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

Reese named among top 25 financial advisers

BLUFFTON — Gary Reese, of Faith Investment Services, recently was named among the top 25 financial advisers at cfd Investments in 2016.He qualif...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Garner Trucking recognized as Top 20 best fleet

FINDLAY — The Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge selected Garner Trucking, of Findlay, as a 2017 Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For.Co...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Economic development update affirms goals, challenges for Lima region

LIMA — The greater Lima region’s business and community leaders met for a six-month economic development update Thursday to discuss the co...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Marathon building pipeline through area

KENTON — More than 100 union workers joined together Wednesday to protest Marathon Pipe Line’s decision to outsource construction work on ...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |  

Smart electric meters coming

LIMA — AEP Ohio will be expanding its use of smart meters in the state after receiving approval Wednesday from the Public Utilities Commission o...

February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |  

MacDonald joins PTC Inc./50 Strong

LIMA — Steve MacDonald has joined PTC Inc./50 Strong as the new vice president of sales.He will oversee sales for PTC contract manufacturing ser...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Police: Centerville teen points weapon at police; shot by officers

CENTERVILLE — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured by police after he pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at two offi...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Kasich backs DeVos without mention of $5.3M PAC debt to Ohio

COLUMBUS — Gov. John Kasich is urging confirmation of President Donald Trump’s education secretary nominee without mentioning the signific...

February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |  

Appeals court sides with Ohio in seizure of exotic animals

TOLEDO — An appeals court in Ohio is siding with the state over its decision to seize six tigers and other exotic animals from a roadside sanctu...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Man jailed after Cleveland teen found dead in abandoned home

CLEVELAND — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl who disappeared days before her body wa...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Toledo man who fled to Canada admits to killing wife in 2012

TOLEDO — An Ohio man who fled to his native Canada after his wife was found dead on their porch in 2012 has admitted to killing her.Kyle Sheppar...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Ohio to appeal judge’s ruling on local hiring law

COLUMBUS — Ohio plans to appeal a judge’s decision to block enforcement of a state law that would bar local hiring regulations for public ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?

HOUSTON (AP) — It may have been a blip, explained as much by the must-watch presidential debates as by some wholesale turn away from football. Or, d...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Brazil’s ex-first lady, central to Lula’s career, dies at 66

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, a constant and strong presence at the side of husband Luiz Inacio Lula da...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Orca that killed trainer died from bacterial pneumonia

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld officials say Tilikum, the orca that killed a trainer at the company's Orlando park, died from bacterial pneumonia.Sea...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

California sex offender sentenced to die for killing 4 women

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California sex offender was sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six-month span ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

The Latest: Trump to chat with Italy, Ukraine, NZ leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):7:45 p.m.President Donald Trump will spend part of the weekend on the phone, ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody

OAK GROVE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

