NEWS

10:15 am |    

Kazooby! Winter Fest 2017 coming Feb. 4 to Lima’s Civic Center

Kazooby! Winter Fest 2017 coming Feb. 4 to Lima’s Civic Center
10:00 am |    

Foreign military sales drop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Foreign military sales drop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
10:00 am |    

Lima Symphony Orchestra KIDSTUFF scheduled

Lima Symphony Orchestra KIDSTUFF scheduled
9:46 am
Updated: 9:47 am. |    

Lima MLK breakfast helps ‘keep the dream alive’

Lima MLK breakfast helps ‘keep the dream alive’
9:45 am |    

Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association meeting scheduled for Tuesday

Western Ohio Chapter of the Lincoln Highway Association meeting scheduled for Tuesday
9:39 am |    

Coyote hunting, trapping workshop planned

Coyote hunting, trapping workshop planned
Crestview holds spelling bee, winners move to county competition

Crestview holds spelling bee, winners move to county competition

CRESTVIEW — Crestview held both its elementary and middle school spelling bees recently, with winners moving on to higher competitions.The winne...

January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |  

Van Wert County Spelling Bee scheduled

Van Wert County Spelling Bee scheduled

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Marsh Auditorium. .neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFil...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Van Wert Nursing Association accepting scholarship applications

Van Wert Nursing Association accepting scholarship applications

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Nurses Association will be awarding nursing scholarships in May.Applicants must be working toward their first degree in ...

January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |  

Woman walking dog finds body in wooded area in northeast Ohio

Woman walking dog finds body in wooded area in northeast Ohio

DOYLESTOWN — Authorities say a woman walking her dog found a body in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say...

January 16th, 2017 |  

The Andersons closing all retail stores

The Andersons closing all retail stores

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP — An Ohio retailer that sells beer, wine, hardware and groceries is closing all of its retail stores.The Andersons announced o...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Police investigate woman’s death

Police investigate woman’s death

LIMA — Police officials were investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found in her home Sunday afternoon.Wendy L. Jeffers, ...

January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |  

SPORTS

11:44 pm |    

No touchdowns, no problem for Steelers in 18-16 win over Chiefs

No touchdowns, no problem for Steelers in 18-16 win over Chiefs
10:31 pm |    

Packers do it the dramatic way

Packers do it the dramatic way
10:01 pm |    

OSU gets much-needed win

OSU gets much-needed win
Patriots advance to AFC title game

Patriots advance to AFC title game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game.Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown re...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Delphos St. John’s overpowers Shawnee

Delphos St. John’s overpowers Shawnee

DELPHOS — A different night, and it was a completely different strategy for Delphos St. John’s.Friday night the Blue Jays hit 14 3-pointer...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Duo shine for Lima Senior at wrestling invitational

Duo shine for Lima Senior at wrestling invitational

LIMA — There’s a 50-pound difference between Lima Senior’s Naeem Russell and teammate Miguel Clark.But don’t tell them that.Th...

January 14th, 2017 |  

O-G tops Lima Senior for 13th victory

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 13-0 on the season with a 69-47 victory Saturday against Lima Senior.The Titans held a 24-18 advantage at t...

January 14th, 2017 |  

5 reach double-digit points in Perry victory

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Jakoby Lane-Harvey (24), Plummie Gardner (16), Kobe Glover (16), Orion Monford (14) and Lamonte’ Nichols (14) all scored ...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Nunn scores 31 in Findlay’s win over Ottawa-Glandorf

Nunn scores 31 in Findlay’s win over Ottawa-Glandorf

OTTAWA — No excuses. No suspense.Findlay knocked Ottawa-Glandorf from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 65-51 boys basketball win over the Titans...

January 14th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFESTYLE

5:35 pm |    

‘Hidden Figures’ keeps orbit at top; Affleck, Scorsese flop

‘Hidden Figures’ keeps orbit at top; Affleck, Scorsese flop
7:00 pm
Updated: 7:00 pm. |    

Finding the perfect puppy takes research

Finding the perfect puppy takes research
7:00 pm
Updated: 7:00 pm. |    

Bath Twp. mom passes beloved childhood dollhouse to children

Bath Twp. mom passes beloved childhood dollhouse to children
Aller/Sammetinger

Aller/Sammetinger

LIMA — Jena Aller and Nicholas Sammetinger announce their engagement.Aller is the daughter of Ron and Diane Aller, of Lima.Sammetinger is the so...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Linda and Lawrence Selby

Linda and Lawrence Selby

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Selby are celebrating 55 years of marriage.Selby and the former Linda Bradford were married Jan. 12, 1962, at First...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Judge finalizes divorce of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Judge finalizes divorce of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge ended Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage on Friday after months of bickering over the final terms of their ...

January 14th, 2017 |  

David Trinko: Savor today, since tomorrow’s never promised

David Trinko: Savor today, since tomorrow’s never promised

I used to think the worst thing about having an infant foster child would be waking up when he cries at 3 in the morning.Now I know the worst part is ...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Perry’s second act: writing and Ted Kennedy

Perry’s second act: writing and Ted Kennedy

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Between a dialect coach who told him to exaggerate the accent and recent experience in a London play that required him t...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Bluffton Family Recreation, St. Rita’s team up for “Keeping Active 2017”

BLUFFTON — St. Rita’s Health Partners is sponsoring Bluffton Family Recreation’s “Keeping Active 2017” program, beginnin...

January 13th, 2017 |  

OPINION

12:00 am |    

Colin McEnroe: News media show the kind of restraint, ethics that Trump never has

Colin McEnroe: News media show the kind of restraint, ethics that Trump never has
5:29 pm |    

Jim Krumel: A conversation with an M.L. King award winner

Jim Krumel: A conversation with an M.L. King award winner
12:00 am
Updated: 12:57 am. |    

Thomas Lucente: Good riddance Barack Obama

Thomas Lucente: Good riddance Barack Obama
Jim Krumel: A conversation with an M.L. King award winner

Jim Krumel: A conversation with an M.L. King award winner

Phillip Morton calls himself an ordinary person who just wants the best for his family and community.He and his wife, Erin, have been married for 24 y...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Fun Facts: Obama ‘the guy’

NIGHT OWL• President Barack Obama is a night owl, going to bed at midnight and rising before 7 a.m.• Obama eats exactly seven lightly salt...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Letter: Jim Jordan could care less

We have Jim Jordan’s answer to the 702,000 people who will lose Obamacare in Ohio. Simply put, tough luck, you are on your own!Did Jordan meet w...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |  

George Will: The Patent and Trademark Office’s assault on free speech

George Will: The Patent and Trademark Office’s assault on free speech

WASHINGTON — In 1929, Chief Justice William Howard Taft convinced Congress to finance construction of “a building of dignity and importanc...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Letter: Blessed to receive M.L. King award

Amen Lima, I give thanks for joining the lofty and distinguished members of the Lima National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice organization 1...

January 14th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

8:00 am |    

The Andersons closing all retail stores

The Andersons closing all retail stores
7:00 pm |    

Rebel Run to return to Lima

Rebel Run to return to Lima
7:00 pm |    

St. Marys man pieces classic truck together

St. Marys man pieces classic truck together
Car Talk: Larger wheels have both advantages and disadvantages

Car Talk: Larger wheels have both advantages and disadvantages

Dear Car Talk:A buddy of mine just bought a new Lexus ES 350, and he ordered it with 19-inch wheels. Is there an advantage to having larger wheels on ...

January 15th, 2017 |  

Six things we learned at the Detroit auto show

Six things we learned at the Detroit auto show

DETROIT — This year’s North American International Auto Show reflects an industry that’s flush with cash but uncertain about the fut...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Five things to see at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Five things to see at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT — The next generation of transportation is all under one roof at the North American International Auto Show.The show is open to the publ...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Jan. 5 to Jan. 11. Figures reflect the sell...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

Home loan rates

Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First Federal Bank4.00 / 3....

January 14th, 2017 |  

Legal-Ease: Components of a good farmland lease

Legal-Ease: Components of a good farmland lease

Many farm leases are year-to-year verbal leases, despite many potential pitfalls. A written farmland lease does not need to be lengthy or be prepared ...

January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |  

STATE NEWS

Foreign military sales drop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Foreign military sales drop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — An agency at Ohio’s largest military base has handled $8.1 billion in foreign military sales in fiscal y...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Woman walking dog finds body in wooded area in northeast Ohio

Woman walking dog finds body in wooded area in northeast Ohio

DOYLESTOWN — Authorities say a woman walking her dog found a body in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say...

January 16th, 2017 |  

The Andersons closing all retail stores

The Andersons closing all retail stores

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP — An Ohio retailer that sells beer, wine, hardware and groceries is closing all of its retail stores.The Andersons announced o...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Students mine data to find where unfaithful husbands live

Students mine data to find where unfaithful husbands live

TOLEDO — When anonymous hackers divulged customer data from a popular extramarital matchmaking website, many just saw a juicy scandal.But two Un...

January 14th, 2017 |  

Ohio hunters take nearly 16,000 deer in muzzleloader season

Ohio hunters take nearly 16,000 deer in muzzleloader season

COLUMBUS — The state says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season this month.The Department of Natural ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Funeral expenses sought for woman killed in Ohio massacre

Funeral expenses sought for woman killed in Ohio massacre

COLUMBUS — The state is reviewing a request to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed in last year’s southern Ohio massacre of eight p...

January 13th, 2017 |  

NATIONAL NEWS

Egypt court rules against handing islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court ruled on Monday against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia — a landmark ver...

January 16th, 2017 |  

BC-AP News Digest 7 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.-----------------------------NEW & DEVELOPING--------------...

January 16th, 2017 |  

6 tourists injured in hot-air balloon crash in UAE desert

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Investigators in the United Arab Emirates are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from th...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Russian performance artists requests asylum in France

MOSCOW (AP) — A controversial Russian performance artist says he has requested asylum in France after being informed of rape charges against him.Pyo...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Qatari fuel arrives in Gaza, helping to ease power crisis

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas says fuel from Qatar has arrived in the Gaza Strip, helping to ease a power shortage that sparked rare demonstrat...

January 16th, 2017 |  

6 tourists injured in hot-air balloon crash in UAE desert

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Investigators in the United Arab Emirates are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from th...

January 16th, 2017 |  

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles