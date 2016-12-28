Thomas Lucente: Time to return New Year’s Day to March
Lima-area New Year’s holiday closings
GovernmentAllen County offices —Closed Monday.Auglaize County offices — Closed Monday.Putnam County offices — Closed Monday.Lima cit...
Allen County Crime Stoppers
THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867SOLVING CRIMESCRIME OF THE WEEKThe Lima Police Department was investigating a robber...
Lima Municipal Court records
Lima Municipal Court DispositionsDec. 20Josephine B. Torres, 36, of 836 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 5...
Get This: Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — A toucan that became a local sensation while living wild much of the year in Southern California has finally been cap...
A Kink, former Spice Girl and Vogue editor to get honors
LONDON (AP) — A Kink, a former Spice Girl, a Vogue editor and a dedicated glassblower are moving up a notch or two in the British hierarchy.Quee...
OSU’s Pridgeon has unique view of injury
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ohio State offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon might be the first college football player ever to call a knee injury “a b...
Lima area results
High SchoolsBoys BasketballWapakoneta 59, Marion Local 49At Marion LocalWapakonetaGage Schenk 15, Nick Schoonover 4, Aaron Good 9, Mike Burton 8, Jace...
Putting together a bucket list for 2017
As we begin a new year, many people take to a list of resolutions they will accomplish in the next 365 days. Often, this list falls by the wayside.I p...
Late bucket gives Crestview win against St. John’s
DELPHOS — Crestview’s Derek Stout was trying to give his team a lift coming off the bench.He certainly did that and more.Stout scored a ga...
Ohio State, Clemson could be close
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When it comes to the three games that make up the College Football Playoff, everyone seems to know what they think is going ...
David Trinko: Make 2017 the year of critical thinking
Welcome to 2017. I hope it becomes the year critical thinking comes back into vogue.Critical thinking is always a touchy subject for people. Everyone ...
Plan ahead
Ben Vereen appearing in AdaADA — Actor, Broadway star and singer Ben Vereen will appear at Ohio Northern University’s Freed Center at 7:30...
Zsa Zsa Gabor’s life, glamour, honored at funeral Mass
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Zsa Zsa Gabor was remembered Friday during a funeral Mass for being the epitome of Hollywood glamour, an elegant an...
Ring in the New Year at masquerade ball
LIMA — Celebrate New Year’s Eve while giving to a worthy cause at the Knight In Shining Masquerade Ball Saturday night, hosted by the Figh...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Lima Symphony Orchestra pops concert
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra goes pops for New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.“This is a pops conce...
Letter: Krumel’s 2016 thorns misplaced priorities
When prompted to answer the question, “who are the worst people of 2016 to the Lima community?” what comes to your mind? (Jim Krumel’...
Letter: Jordan should drop his own healthcare
I do not live in Congressman Jim Jordan’s district, but I would like to see Mr. Jordan set an example by dropping his government-provided, taxpa...
Kathleen Parker: Fear thee well to 2016
CHARLESTON, S.C. — As usual, the year’s end brings reflections and ruminations on what was and what is to be. This time around, however, i...
Lawrence S. Huffman: Preaching the same old but true message
When I walked out of that courtroom in Madison County in 1976, after seeing Ross Caudill sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Lima police of...
Editorial: Military expansion on the way
On Dec. 22, President-elect Donald Trump startled the worldwide community of arms-control experts with a message on Twitter.He wrote, “The Unite...
Land transfers
The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Dec. 22 to Dec. 28. Figures reflect the sel...
Home loan rates
Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First Federal Bank4.125 / 3...
Legal-Ease: Long documents a tradition that protect clients
Attorneys are sometimes teased because of the length of the documents the attorneys prepare.The perception that legal documents include many unnecessa...
Lima-area homebuyers paying more, purchasing less
LIMA — Homebuyers in the local housing market are paying more and purchasing less, according to figures released by the Ohio Association of Real...
US stock indexes fall as an afternoon slide accelerates
Banks led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday that more than wiped out gains from the day before.After an early upward turn, the stock market veere...
OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:Estimated jackpot: $105 million6-9-4(six, nine, four)5-0-3-6(five, zero, three, six)3-7-7-2-...
Union for Dayton bus drivers, mechanics sets strike date
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The union representing Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority drivers and mechanics says it plans to strike effective Jan. 9 ...
Observatory named for John Glenn proposed at Ohio state park
LOGAN, Ohio (AP) — Backers are fundraising to build an observatory and astronomy park named for the late space hero John Glenn at a state park in hi...
No arrests after 5 shot at Ohio cottage resort area
MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings of five people at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio.The ...
BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH
Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the...
Revelers bid adieu to year of conflicts, deadly violence
As 2016 draws to a close, revelers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts, deadly a...
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
ISTANBUL (AP) — An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebra...
US states, leery of Russia malware, re-examine cybersecurity
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Several states around the country on Saturday asked cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Ve...