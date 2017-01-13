Lima MLK breakfast helps ‘keep the dream alive’
NEWS
Crestview holds spelling bee, winners move to county competition
CRESTVIEW — Crestview held both its elementary and middle school spelling bees recently, with winners moving on to higher competitions.The winne...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
Van Wert County Spelling Bee scheduled
VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Spelling Bee will be held Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Marsh Auditorium. .neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFil...
Van Wert Nursing Association accepting scholarship applications
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Nurses Association will be awarding nursing scholarships in May.Applicants must be working toward their first degree in ...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
Woman walking dog finds body in wooded area in northeast Ohio
DOYLESTOWN — Authorities say a woman walking her dog found a body in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say...
The Andersons closing all retail stores
MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP — An Ohio retailer that sells beer, wine, hardware and groceries is closing all of its retail stores.The Andersons announced o...
Police investigate woman’s death
LIMA — Police officials were investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman whose body was found in her home Sunday afternoon.Wendy L. Jeffers, ...
January 16th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
SPORTS
Patriots advance to AFC title game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are headed back to a familiar spot: the AFC championship game.Dion Lewis had a 13-yard touchdown re...
Delphos St. John’s overpowers Shawnee
DELPHOS — A different night, and it was a completely different strategy for Delphos St. John’s.Friday night the Blue Jays hit 14 3-pointer...
Duo shine for Lima Senior at wrestling invitational
LIMA — There’s a 50-pound difference between Lima Senior’s Naeem Russell and teammate Miguel Clark.But don’t tell them that.Th...
O-G tops Lima Senior for 13th victory
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 13-0 on the season with a 69-47 victory Saturday against Lima Senior.The Titans held a 24-18 advantage at t...
5 reach double-digit points in Perry victory
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Jakoby Lane-Harvey (24), Plummie Gardner (16), Kobe Glover (16), Orion Monford (14) and Lamonte’ Nichols (14) all scored ...
Nunn scores 31 in Findlay’s win over Ottawa-Glandorf
OTTAWA — No excuses. No suspense.Findlay knocked Ottawa-Glandorf from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 65-51 boys basketball win over the Titans...
LIFESTYLE
Aller/Sammetinger
LIMA — Jena Aller and Nicholas Sammetinger announce their engagement.Aller is the daughter of Ron and Diane Aller, of Lima.Sammetinger is the so...
January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
Linda and Lawrence Selby
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Selby are celebrating 55 years of marriage.Selby and the former Linda Bradford were married Jan. 12, 1962, at First...
January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
Judge finalizes divorce of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge ended Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage on Friday after months of bickering over the final terms of their ...
David Trinko: Savor today, since tomorrow’s never promised
I used to think the worst thing about having an infant foster child would be waking up when he cries at 3 in the morning.Now I know the worst part is ...
Perry’s second act: writing and Ted Kennedy
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Between a dialect coach who told him to exaggerate the accent and recent experience in a London play that required him t...
Bluffton Family Recreation, St. Rita’s team up for “Keeping Active 2017”
BLUFFTON — St. Rita’s Health Partners is sponsoring Bluffton Family Recreation’s “Keeping Active 2017” program, beginnin...
OPINION
Jim Krumel: A conversation with an M.L. King award winner
Phillip Morton calls himself an ordinary person who just wants the best for his family and community.He and his wife, Erin, have been married for 24 y...
Fun Facts: Obama ‘the guy’
NIGHT OWL• President Barack Obama is a night owl, going to bed at midnight and rising before 7 a.m.• Obama eats exactly seven lightly salt...
Letter: Jim Jordan could care less
We have Jim Jordan’s answer to the 702,000 people who will lose Obamacare in Ohio. Simply put, tough luck, you are on your own!Did Jordan meet w...
January 14th, 2017 updated: January 16th, 2017. |
George Will: The Patent and Trademark Office’s assault on free speech
WASHINGTON — In 1929, Chief Justice William Howard Taft convinced Congress to finance construction of “a building of dignity and importanc...
January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
Letter: Blessed to receive M.L. King award
Amen Lima, I give thanks for joining the lofty and distinguished members of the Lima National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice organization 1...
BUSINESS
Car Talk: Larger wheels have both advantages and disadvantages
Dear Car Talk:A buddy of mine just bought a new Lexus ES 350, and he ordered it with 19-inch wheels. Is there an advantage to having larger wheels on ...
Six things we learned at the Detroit auto show
DETROIT — This year’s North American International Auto Show reflects an industry that’s flush with cash but uncertain about the fut...
Five things to see at North American International Auto Show in Detroit
DETROIT — The next generation of transportation is all under one roof at the North American International Auto Show.The show is open to the publ...
Land transfers
The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Jan. 5 to Jan. 11. Figures reflect the sell...
January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
Home loan rates
Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First Federal Bank4.00 / 3....
Legal-Ease: Components of a good farmland lease
Many farm leases are year-to-year verbal leases, despite many potential pitfalls. A written farmland lease does not need to be lengthy or be prepared ...
January 14th, 2017 updated: January 14th, 2017. |
STATE NEWS
Foreign military sales drop at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — An agency at Ohio’s largest military base has handled $8.1 billion in foreign military sales in fiscal y...
Students mine data to find where unfaithful husbands live
TOLEDO — When anonymous hackers divulged customer data from a popular extramarital matchmaking website, many just saw a juicy scandal.But two Un...
Ohio hunters take nearly 16,000 deer in muzzleloader season
COLUMBUS — The state says hunters took nearly 16,000 deer during Ohio’s four-day muzzleloader season this month.The Department of Natural ...
Funeral expenses sought for woman killed in Ohio massacre
COLUMBUS — The state is reviewing a request to help pay for the funeral of a woman killed in last year’s southern Ohio massacre of eight p...
NATIONAL NEWS
Egypt court rules against handing islands to Saudi Arabia
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court ruled on Monday against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia — a landmark ver...
BC-AP News Digest 7 am
Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.-----------------------------NEW & DEVELOPING--------------...
6 tourists injured in hot-air balloon crash in UAE desert
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Investigators in the United Arab Emirates are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from th...
Russian performance artists requests asylum in France
MOSCOW (AP) — A controversial Russian performance artist says he has requested asylum in France after being informed of rape charges against him.Pyo...
Qatari fuel arrives in Gaza, helping to ease power crisis
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas says fuel from Qatar has arrived in the Gaza Strip, helping to ease a power shortage that sparked rare demonstrat...
