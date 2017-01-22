ONU awakens
Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer
7-year-old made honorary Lima police officer
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him
NEWS
Ohio Lottery Results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
DAILY (Wednesday)Pick 3: 6-5-4 day; 0-7-7 nightPick 4: 0-3-0-7 day; 1-0-6-6 nightPick 5: 0-0-5-0-5 day; 5-6-5-8-0 nightRolling Cash 5: 4-11-21-30-37CL...
Catholic schools celebrate National Catholic Schools Week
LIMA — Catholic school leaders agree that education built on faith is the key attraction for parents looking for an alternative to public school...
Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 milestone
The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock ma...
Superior, First Choice credit unions combine operations
LIMA — First Choice Credit Union of Coldwater and Superior Credit Union of Lima have announced plans to combine their operations.Under the arran...
Get This: Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road
NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting ...
SPORTS
Ohio State affixes third straight loss on Minnesota, 78-72
COLUMBUS — Trevor Thompson had a career-high 19 points to lead Ohio State over Minnesota on Wednesday, but he wouldn’t let himself be happ...
WrestlingRegional quarterfinals(Matches that were not double forfeits)Division II Region 16-AAt Valley ViewSemifinalsCelina 70, Greenville 7106: Andre...
Following a legend at Kalida
KALIDA — It is never easy taking over for a legend but for Ryan Stechschulte it might have been even harder to leave a Columbus Grove program th...
Shawnee, Wapak to settle division Saturday
The Shawnee and Wapakoneta boys bowling teams will finally collide Saturday at Astro Lanes in Wapakoneta with the North Division of the WOHSBC on the ...
Lima Senior shakes off LCC
LIMA – A year ago everyone expected an instant classic when Lima Senior and Lima Central Catholic played their annual boys basketball rivalry ga...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFESTYLE
Amy Eddings: 2 protests, 1 goal: hope
Wendy Chappell-Dick has a strong memory of attending the 1982 nuclear freeze rally in New York City. The vast parade and rally overwhelmed Central Par...
Hart’s Jewelry
LIMA — Early in the winter of 1945 — an era of shortages as the United States lingered between peace and prosperity in the wake of World W...
Oscars go gaga for ‘La La Land’ with record-tying 14 nods
The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” landed a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, while a notably more...
Blanchard Valley Hospital offers free mammograms to qualifying people
FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Hospital’s Woman Wise Mammography will be offering free screening mammograms from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 10, at...
Program focuses on differences between memory slips, dementia
LIMA — The Senior Citizens Services Center offers a free program, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” from 11 a.m. to noon...
Last call for nominations for 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging has issued a last call for nominations for the 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The deadline to n...
OPINION
Orange County (Calif.) Register: House Oversight Committee tackles spying policies
JAN. 20, 2017 — Yet another government law enforcement surveillance practice was put under the microscope recently by the House Oversight and Go...
Letter: Numbers tell a sad story
This month marks the 44th anniversary of legalized abortion in the United States.The most current statistics by the Ohio Department of Health show tha...
Letter: Heartbeat of Lima offers alternative
Heartbeat of Lima was established in 1973 in direct response to the legalization of abortion in the United States. Its purpose is to create an atmosph...
Letter: Publish only truth about Trump
I do not like the terrible, really nasty, dirty stories that The Lima News is publishing about President Trump. If someone said the things about you t...
Letter: Neighborly advice for Allen County
It was reported in the Jan. 18th edition of The Lima News that the Allen County commissioners are looking at forming a regional water and sewer distri...
Letter: Prescription for growing old
I’m not a doctor but I have a prescription for growing old without complaining so much.1) Have a relationship with God, this way you have someon...
BUSINESS
Materials, financials help lift S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs
U.S. stocks posted solid gains Tuesday, propelling the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.Mining and other m...
December unemployment rates jumped throughout Lima region
LIMA — December was a rough month in the region, as the number of people employed dropped and unemployment rates crept up by at least 0.3 percen...
May joins First Federal Bank as financial manager
LIMA — Jason May has been hired by First Federal Bank as the financial manager for the Lima Shawnee branch, located at 2565 Shawnee Road, Lima.M...
US stock indexes close slightly lower; oil prices slide
Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes slightly lower Monday as the price of crude oil fell.Real estate, phone companies and other high-dividend stoc...
St. Marys man shares birthday with dream car
ST. MARYS — A classic car owner can often find the car of his dreams in the last place he would think of looking.Brian Engel, of St. Marys, was ...
STATE NEWS
Police dog bites man during his live video of another arrest near Akron
AKRON — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol says a passenger accused of ignoring troopers’ orders after a traffic stop was treated for bites...
Montgomery County OKs fairgrounds purchase in southwestern Ohio
DAYTON — A southwestern Ohio county has agreed to give a university and a health care network $2 million if they buy the county’s fairgrou...
Woman died last week after collision with buggy near Canton
MILLERSBURG — A 74-year-old Ohio woman succumbed to injuries that she sustained in a collision with a horse-drawn buggy last week just outside o...
Akron to cut 100 feet off northern B.F. Goodrich smokestack
AKRON — Officials in Akron have announced plans to downsize one of the northeast Ohio city’s iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks by 100 feet ...
New tool to help Ohio cities, counties assess fiscal stress
COLUMBUS — A tool designed to help Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make sound budget decisions ...
Finances halt plans for more natural gas buses in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Budget issues for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority have halted the RTA’s plans to upgrade the Triskett bus gar...
NATIONAL NEWS
‘Sanctuary cities’ undaunted by Trump move to cut funding
SEATTLE (AP) — Politicians in New York, Seattle and other "sanctuary cities" that protect immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally declared Wednesda...
Knitting store: no yarn for women’s movement protesters
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee knitting store doesn't want anyone buying its yarn for arts and crafts for the women's movement, fol...
Facebook takes aim at fake news with new ‘trending’ formula
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is updating its "trending" feature that highlights hot topics on its social networking site, part of its effort to roo...
Idaho man admits to federal hate crime in gay man killing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has agreed to plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the death of a gay man in exchange for a chance at a 28-year ...
The Latest: Jackson wants comprehensive violence plan
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's tweet indicating he would "send in the Feds" to bring down Chicago's homicide rate (all times ...
The Latest: Texas inmate set to die Thursday loses appeal
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the execution of Texas prisoner Terry Edwards scheduled for Thursday (all times local):6:30 p.m.A federal app...