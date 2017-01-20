NEWS

9:24 pm |    

Prom dress giveaway lets girls feel like princesses without breaking the bank

Prom dress giveaway lets girls feel like princesses without breaking the bank
8:52 pm |    

Volunteers needed for Backyard Bird Count

Volunteers needed for Backyard Bird Count
8:50 pm
Updated: 8:51 pm. |    

Public officials dialogue meeting scheduled

Public officials dialogue meeting scheduled
7:48 pm |    

Professor focuses on reasons for Electoral College

Professor focuses on reasons for Electoral College
7:41 pm |    

Superintendents: Proposed school board changes not needed

Superintendents: Proposed school board changes not needed
7:27 pm |    

Many farmers still need fertilizer training

Many farmers still need fertilizer training
1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches

1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches

WASHINGTON — In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Draining the swamp difficult in D.C.

Draining the swamp difficult in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Mike Pence has returned to Washington. So has his closest political ally, Bill Smith.Smith spent a dozen years as Pence’s chi...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Latta introduces telecommunications transparency bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An area lawmaker is taking another shot at reforming telecommunications regulatory reform.U.S. House of RepresentativesRep. B...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Marriages and divorces

MARRIAGESStephen E. White, 64, Lima, and Chunbo Zhang, 29, China; James M. Burch, 24, Lima, and Chelsea M. Bullen, 25, Lima; Jeremy S. Boyer, 38, Lima...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court DispositionsJan. 10Austin Owens, 22, of 698A York St., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of prop...

January 21st, 2017 |  

SPORTS

8:32 pm |    

Ottoville outduels No. 1 Minster in girls basketball

Ottoville outduels No. 1 Minster in girls basketball
6:03 pm |    

Waynesfield-Goshen boys second at indoor district track and field meet

Waynesfield-Goshen boys second at indoor district track and field meet
4:08 pm |    

Weather causing frustrations for anglers

Weather causing frustrations for anglers

Ottawa-Glandorf improves to 16-0 in girls basketball

OTTAWA — Top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 16-0 on the season with a 57-46 victory Saturday against Miami Trace.The Division II Titans saw ...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Waynesfield opener scheduled for April 22

WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield Raceway Park will hold its season opener April 22 with all five weekly classes returning for full points chases.The Bu...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Time demands make filling rosters tough

Time demands make filling rosters tough

Something I said on Twitter last week appeared to strike a nerve.Maybe it did that in a little different way than I expected. Maybe it did that with s...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 21

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 21

Boys BasketballAkr. Buchtel 93, Akr. North 39Akr. Coventry 95, Mogadore Field 61Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. Garfield 57Akr. Kenmore 80, Akr. East 54Akr. S...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Lima area results

High SchoolsBoys BasketballSpencerville 41, Allen East 32Allen East`3`10`10`9` — `32Spencerville`8`13`6`14` — `41Allen EastSpencer Miller ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE



LIFESTYLE

7:30 pm
Updated: 7:30 pm. |    

A new cat’s purpose

A new cat’s purpose
7:00 pm
Updated: 7:03 pm. |    

92nd birthday: Bonnie Middleton

92nd birthday: Bonnie Middleton
7:00 pm
Updated: 7:03 pm. |    

Who needs stress? We all do

Who needs stress? We all do
Bold soups that fight off the cold

Bold soups that fight off the cold

No matter where you live, January requires comfort. Many of us suffer from PHL (post-holiday letdown), some of us feel beat by broken New Year’s...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

John Rosemond: Vaping and peer pressure

John Rosemond: Vaping and peer pressure

Q: I found a vaping pen hidden in my 13-year-old son’s room and am at a loss as to how to deal with it. He is very susceptible to peer pressure ...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Kahle/Link

Kahle/Link

LIMA — Lauren Kahle and Aaron Link announce their engagement.Kahle is the daughter of Joe and Kathy Kahle, of Spencerville.Link is the son of Ma...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Joyce and William Gossard

Joyce and William Gossard

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. William Gossard are celebrating 60 years of marriage.Gossard and the former Joyce Rousculp were married Jan. 22, 1957.They a...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Donna and Les Offenbacher

Donna and Les Offenbacher

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Les Offenbacher are celebrating 50 years of marriage. A family celebration was held in October.Offenbacher and the former Do...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Barbara and Robert Hensley

Barbara and Robert Hensley

KALIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hensley are celebrating 70 years of marriage with a private luncheon.Hensley and the former Barbara Hopkins were ma...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

OPINION

10:00 pm
Updated: 10:00 pm. |    

Kathleen Parker: Shtick is shtick, and Trump is Trump

Kathleen Parker: Shtick is shtick, and Trump is Trump
4:53 pm |    

David Trinko: Turning the family home into a zoo

David Trinko: Turning the family home into a zoo
10:33 am
Updated: 10:33 am. |    

Cheryl Parson: Top ten scams of 2016

Cheryl Parson: Top ten scams of 2016
David Trinko: Turning the family home into a zoo

David Trinko: Turning the family home into a zoo

Not so long ago, my family watched the movie “We Bought a Zoo,” an unlikely tale of a journalist mourning the death of his wife by buying ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Legal-Ease: Medicaid and marriage

Legal-Ease: Medicaid and marriage

Few of my clients want to retire to a nursing home. I personally love nursing homes, and I would probably move into one today if I was allowed and cou...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

What was accomplished?

What was accomplished?

The 40-plus Democrats who boycotted Donald Trump’s inauguration and the protesters who disrupted his parade route accomplished nothing other tha...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Column: Trump sought unity; Dems followed Kaepernick

Column: Trump sought unity; Dems followed Kaepernick

Everything is pretty much hunky dory, President Barack Obama said in his farewell speech, yet, in his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump said ve...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Thomas Lucente: Welcome to the age of Trump

Thomas Lucente: Welcome to the age of Trump

Welcome to the age of Trump.Don’t worry if you don’t know what is going on. Neither does the new president. Facts no longer matter. Nor do...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

BUSINESS

4:27 pm |    

Self-driving cars: The future of transportation

Self-driving cars: The future of transportation
3:21 pm |    

Moral dilemma on who lives, dies in driverless cars

Moral dilemma on who lives, dies in driverless cars
10:33 am
Updated: 10:33 am. |    

Cheryl Parson: Top ten scams of 2016

Cheryl Parson: Top ten scams of 2016

Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Figures reflect the sel...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Home loan rates

Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First National Bank4.25 / 3...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Legal-Ease: Medicaid and marriage

Legal-Ease: Medicaid and marriage

Few of my clients want to retire to a nursing home. I personally love nursing homes, and I would probably move into one today if I was allowed and cou...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

Brothers take over Fortman Insurance

Brothers take over Fortman Insurance

OTTAWA — Jonathan and Zachary Fortman, sons of John and Catherine Fortman, recently purchased the Ottawa and Bluffton locations of Fortman Insur...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Shoe store owner helps customers improve quality of life

Shoe store owner helps customers improve quality of life

LIMA — Local business owner Robert Johns, known affectionately by his customers as “Dr. Bob,” has been helping alleviate foot pain a...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Delphos boutique opens under new name, ownership

Delphos boutique opens under new name, ownership

DELPHOS — A Delphos boutique has a new name and a new owner who is adding her own personal touch to the business.Stephanie Ann’s Boutique,...

January 20th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017. |  

STATE NEWS

1 wounded in West Liberty school shooting, ‘could have been much worse’

1 wounded in West Liberty school shooting, ‘could have been much worse’

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A school shooting that left one student hospitalized and others scrambling out classroom windows could have been far w...

January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |  

FAA reviewing complaint on snow removal at Cleveland airport

FAA reviewing complaint on snow removal at Cleveland airport

CLEVELAND — The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing a complaint from a Cleveland airport employee that raises concerns about problems w...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Trafficking cases reported to hotline from Ohio on the rise

Trafficking cases reported to hotline from Ohio on the rise

COLUMBUS — The number of Ohio human trafficking cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply, according to a report that says the stat...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Assisted living resident dies in Madison, administrator charged

Assisted living resident dies in Madison, administrator charged

MADISON — Police say the administrator of a northeast Ohio group home has been charged with patient abuse after an 85-year-old resident was take...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Geauga County prosecutor facing OVI charge after traffic stop

Geauga County prosecutor facing OVI charge after traffic stop

CHARDON — A county prosecutor in northeast Ohio is facing charges after police say she failed a field sobriety test.WJW-TV reported Thursday tha...

January 20th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017. |  

Police in Ohio offer tips for ride-share safety

Police in Ohio offer tips for ride-share safety

COLUMBUS — Columbus and Ohio State University police are offering safety tips for using ride-share services after a student apparently got into ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

NATIONAL NEWS

AP PHOTOS: Women’s marches flood parks, streets worldwide

Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and...

January 21st, 2017 |  

FACT CHECK: Trump overstates crowd size at inaugural

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's speech Saturday at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency turned into the latest battle in, ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gregg Popovich would bench President Trump.San Antonio's long-time coach, who has been highly critical of Donald Trump in the past,...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Trump’s DC hotel a hub of activity and ethics questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Red, white and blue balloons rained down over crystal chandeliers in the soaring atrium of the Trump International Hotel at midnig...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Malaysian minister lobbied in Australia to search for MH370

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Relatives of passengers and crew aboard the missing Malaysian airliner plan to present the Malaysian transport minister i...

January 21st, 2017 |  

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles