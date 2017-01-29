Commissioners appoint Everett as Interim Sheriff
Beck wants to be sheriff again
New W.G. Grinders owner announces menu expansion, emphasizes homemade ingredients
Gesture between rivals highlights WBL swim meet
Columbus Grove entangles Liberty-Benton
Births
NEWS
Allen County Council on Aging hosts Sweetheart Dance
LIMA — Allen County Council on Aging, Inc. hosts a Sweetheart Dance for people age 60 and older. The dance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday Feb...
Lima schools add twist to conferences
LIMA — The Lima City Schools will hold a souped up version of parentt teacher conferences on Feb. 13 and 14.Conferences are being run a little d...
Pancake dinner in Pandora
PANDORA — The Pandora-Gilboa Boy Scout Troop 226 ise having a pancake and sausage dinner on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the...
Waynesfield resident joins Geology Club at Ashland University
ASHLAND — Waynesfield resident Layne Spencer is a member of Ashland University’s Geology Club.Spencer is a 2015 graduate of Waynesfield Hi...
Births
Lima Memorial Health SystemJan. 31 — Brittany and Cory Justice, Cloverdale, boy; Courtney and Jeffery Patesel, St. Marys, girl....
SPORTS
Lima Senior drops conference game
TOLEDO — Lima Senior fell behind 35-28 at the end of the first half on its way to a 64-48 Three Rivers Athletic Conference loss to Toledo St. Jo...
January 31st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Defense, rebounding help LCC beat Bath
LIMA – In the season opener between Bath and Lima Central Catholic, the Wildcats produced a 62-56 victory over the Thunderbirds in the Tip Off C...
January 31st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Ottawa-Glandorf still No. 1 in girls basketball rankings
COLUMBUS — Ottawa-Glandorf (17-0) remains the top-ranked team in Ohio Division II girls basketball in the latest Associated Press ranking releas...
Some with Lima area ties got the chance to guard some of basketball’s greats
Late in 2015, I wrote a column on competing against Purdue’s legendary Rick Mount in my first collegiate basketball game many moons ago. That co...
January 31st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Former Buckeyes to sign autographs at Lima Mall
LIMA — Former members of The Ohio State University’s football team will attend a special autograph session at the Lima Mall from 1 to 7 p....
LIFESTYLE
Births
St. Rita’s Medical CenterJan. 30 — Brittany and Ronald Allen, Lima, girl.Jan. 31 — Nichole and Jacob Moran, Wapakoneta, boy; Katelyn...
February is American Heart Month
February is more than just a month to celebrate loving hearts during St. Valentine’s Day, it’s a time to celebrate healthy hearts, too.Feb...
January 30th, 2017 updated: January 30th, 2017. |
Health briefs
‘Tommy Bears’ comfort Bluffton Pediatrics patientsBLUFFTON — Patients at Bluffton Pediatrics now have a “Tommy Bear” to ...
January 30th, 2017 updated: January 30th, 2017. |
Births
Lima Memorial Health CenterJan. 29 — Kelsey Hendren and Nicholas Rayoum, St. Marys, girl.St. Rita’s Medical CenterJan. 27 — Kourtney...
January 30th, 2017 updated: January 31st, 2017. |
‘Galentine’s Day’ idea takes hold
NEW YORK — Move over Friendsgiving. Galentine’s Day is on the way.Designating Feb. 13 for the ladies has endured since 2010, when Amy Poeh...
OPINION
Letter: Putnam can’t afford these guys
Are the inmates running the asylum in Putnam County?Elections Board Member Kurt Sahloff is trying to get 5 percent increases for workers. If he fails,...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Letter: All hail, King Trump
Since we have decided to put in power an authoritarian king , I think we can save ourselves some time and energy if we just rely on our past history.W...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Sanity lost atWhite House
The actions of the president of the United States in his first week in office have fallen to the depths only matched by “The Trail of Tears,R...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Letter: Trump has faults and my vote
Yep, Donald Trump is our president. He’s like the male asking a woman to marry him. He promises her the world. After they wed, he gives her what...
February 1st, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Scott Gerber: Clarence Thomas should be Trump’s model when selecting Scalia’s replacement
The late Antonin Scalia was almost universally regarded as a brilliant jurist who not only wrote more beautifully than any Supreme Court justice since...
BUSINESS
Local housing market shows improvement in 2016
LIMA — The regional housing market improved in each statistical category in 2016, as units sold, dollar volume and average sale price were all u...
Lima Pallet’s Sanchez re-elected to leadership council
LIMA — Tracie Sanchez, owner of Lima Pallet Company, has been re-elected to the leadership council of the National Federation of Independent Bus...
Drops for postelection winners drag stocks lower
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell Monday as investors grew nervous after President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority cou...
Lima-area gas prices fall for 3rd straight week
LIMA — Gas prices in nine area counties decreased an average of 9.9 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.Hardin C...
January 30th, 2017 updated: January 30th, 2017. |
Car Talk: Adaptive headlights got their inspiration from an oldie
Dear Car Talk:I remember reading about the Tucker automobile that tried to come out around 1950. It had a headlight in the center of the grille that t...
Car owner a self-declared Mopar man
WOODSTOCK — Frank Sanborn was just checking out a car with the friend of a relative when he ultimately bought his 1972 Dodge Charger.“When...
STATE NEWS
Aquarium to bring animals to Cincinnati public schools
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati public schools will add mobile aquarium visits to their classes as part of a new project.The Newport Aquarium announced ...
Ohio ex-detective who stole pills from home avoids prison
DAYTON — A man who admitted stealing prescription pills from a home while working as a police detective in suburban Dayton has given up his Ohio...
With $2.6M, Ohio creates network to support violence victims
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s attorney general is providing $2.6 million in grants to create a network of five trauma recovery centers to provide supp...
Prosecutor says theft suspects scammed businesses with calls
COLUMBUS — Authorities say a ring of thieves scammed thousands of dollars from central Ohio businesses by masquerading as company employees.Fran...
Deadline approaches for new law enforcement agency standards
COLUMBUS — The state says law enforcement agencies representing about three of every 10 Ohio officers have been fully certified on new statewide...
Ohio University shocked at pill mill charges against ex-trustee
ATHENS — Ohio University trustees say they’re shocked and disappointed at news that a doctor and former university trustee pleaded guilty ...
NATIONAL NEWS
Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The acting secretary of the Army has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline u...
Giving away the farm: Woman holds 200-word essay contest
BENNETT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman wants to give her farm away to a couple who wins her essay contest.News outlets report that architect-tu...
The Latest: British leader says ban is ‘divisive and wrong’
CAIRO (AP) — The Latest on the global reaction to President Donald Trump's temporary suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries ...
Brent Musburger signs off ESPN for final time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — On his final night as a play-by-play man, Brent Musburger mused to the camera "what a road we've traveled together."The 77-yea...
In a first, Emirati foreign minister defends Trump visa ban
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat on Wednesday came out in defense of President Donald Trump's order tem...
Germany indicts Afghan, 28, suspected of Taliban membership
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have indicted a 28-year-old Afghan man on suspicion of fighting for the Taliban and breaking arms control ...