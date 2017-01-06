NEWS

Lima Symphony performs “Mozart by Candlelight”

US Supreme Court declines to hear Ohio Libertarians’ lawsuit

Country music artist Chase Bryant coming to Lima

Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs

Local profs preview documentary on art, activism in Cuba

Freezing rain could bring icy roads to Limaland Tuesday morning

Minster school board meets tonight

MINSTER — The Minster Board of Education will hold its regular scheduled meeting at 7 p.m., today at the large group meeting room in the Minster...

Monthly Christian fellowship meal in Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Christian Fellowship Meal at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St., Columbus Grove, will be held from 5...

Lima oncologist Gerad joins Blanchard Valley Health System

BLUFFTON — Longtime Lima-area medical oncologist Dr. Henry Gerad has joined Hematology & Oncology Associates, part of Blanchard Valley Medic...

Allen East Board of Education meets Tuesday

HARROD — The Allen East Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the media center of Allen East Hig...

Cincinnati officer gives her GPS to lost driver

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer concerned about a lost driver trying to get to Florida gave the woman her personal GPS navigation syste...

Jury selection begins for ex-deputy charged in 2 southern Ohio killings

WAVERLY — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former southern Ohio sheriff’s deputy on charges including murder in a high-speed cha...

Minnesota outlasts Ohio State 78-68

Foligno scores in OT as Blue Jackets beat Flyers 2-1

Packers beat Giants, 38-13

Small ball, big win

DELPHOS – Delphos St. John’s was forced to go small but came up big against Lima Central Catholic to post a 70-59 victory in the annual &#...

“Big Three” power Steelers by Dolphins 30-12

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Injuries forced Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell to wait three seasons for the chance to run onto the ...

Browns hire Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gregg Williams revived his coaching career after shame and suspension.His next challenge: repairing Cleveland’s leaky def...

Rangers rally for 5-4 win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS — For the first 40 minutes Saturday night, the Columbus Blue Jackets looked like the team that piled up 16 straight wins during one imp...

Seahawks eliminate Lions

SEATTLE — The formula that has led the Seattle Seahawks to unmatched success over the past five seasons returned.A healthy dose of Thomas Rawls ...

Ottawa-Glandorf tops Bluffton in boys basketball

OTTAWA – If Ottawa-Glandorf’s 50-38 boys basketball win over Bluffton on Saturday night were a play, it could have been in three acts.Firs...

‘Rogue One’ tops box office for 4th straight week

Be the cat’s meow with these 5 new year’s resolutions

Lois and Dale Wilges

Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes?

Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes?

Is Hollywood in the mood to party?On Sunday, the movie industry will gather for the Golden Globes, which are regularly one of the most freewheeling an...

David Trinko: It’ll be a cold day in Savannah

The temperature gauge on my car Saturday morning read zero degrees when I hopped in to run some errands.I spent several minutes chipping frost off my ...

Plan ahead

Findlay looking for Ethics Bowl teamsFINDLAY — The University of Findlay will be hosting the second high school ethics bowl at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28...

‘Hee Haw’ co-creator and producer Sam Lovullo dies at age 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam Lovullo, who as producer and co-creator of “Hee Haw” brought country music and homestyle humor to millions of...

SeaWorld: Orca that killed trainer dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tilikum the orca has died after more than two decades at SeaWorld Orlando, where he gained notoriety for killing a trainer in 20...

Rend Collective thinks outside the Christian box

LIMA — Christian group Rend Collective is playing at 7 p.m. today at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.Rend Collective members hail from Northern I...

Jim Krumel: Interesting Lima mayoral race brewing

Solomon Jones: When white America doesn’t care …

Thomas Lucente: New Ohio law will curb policing for profit

For John Q, if he only knew

For John Q, if he only knew

This is a story about John Q. Public.John grew up and graduated in the mid-1960s. He did a stint in college, then went off to Vietnam in service to hi...

Editorial: The presidency is a tweet to Twitter Trump

What a week for Twitter Trump, our president-elect.First he peppered members of his own party for not having their priorities in order, earning a thum...

Letter: Jordan owes us an answer

A few days ago the Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to gut the house Office of Congressional Ethics, and then only backed off because...

George Will: Everyone admires U.S., but Russia and China

George Will: Everyone admires U.S., but Russia and China

WASHINGTON — When Barack Obama moves two miles from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to 2446 Belmont Road in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood, h...

Letter: Service is a bunch of garbage

We used to get good garbage collection, but this past year the garbage cans have broken lids and are hard to roll. After they pick up your garbage, yo...

Lima oncologist Gerad joins Blanchard Valley Health System

Ford presents vision for ‘City of Tomorrow,’ plans to bring back Bronco, Ranger

Updates from the North American International Auto Show

Classic car brings back old memories to owner

Classic car brings back old memories to owner

CRIDERSVILLE — Classic cars have a way of jump-starting life when you begin to get long on years.Dave Hoover, 67, of Cridersville, can certainly...

Grads learn to use college career services offices

CHICAGO — Alicia Mendoza was working two part-time jobs when she transferred into Northeastern Illinois University. Swamped with work, school an...

Sears, J.C. Penney seek to survive in quickly changing retail world

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Susan Romero remembers how she welled with pride when her family bought its first washer and dryer in 1968. At Sears, of cou...

Legal-Ease: Becoming and remaining business partners

One of the most challenging parts of the practice of law is helping people deal with issues that are not technically legal issues. In my practice, tho...

Land transfers

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Dec. 29 to Jan. 4. Figures reflect the sell...

Home loan rates

Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First Federal Bank4.00 / 3.1...

US Supreme Court declines to hear Ohio Libertarians’ lawsuit

COLUMBUS — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined without comment to hear a long-running ballot access lawsuit brought by the Libertarian Party of ...

Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs

Eds: Updates with details, background. Links visualization. With AP Photos.COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal...

Cincinnati officer gives her GPS to lost driver

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati police officer concerned about a lost driver trying to get to Florida gave the woman her personal GPS navigation syste...

Jury selection begins for ex-deputy charged in 2 southern Ohio killings

WAVERLY — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former southern Ohio sheriff’s deputy on charges including murder in a high-speed cha...

Bus service employees go on strike in Dayton

DAYTON — The union representing drivers and mechanics who work for the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is on strike after negotiations...

Police say 2 shot at Cincinnati social services mission

CINCINNATI — Police say one person has been killed and another critically wounded after an altercation at a social services mission in Cincinnat...

Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

PARIS (AP) — French police arrested 16 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardash...

The Latest: Conway suggests Streep misused Globes platform

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):7:38 a.m.A top aide to Donald Trump says actress Meryl Streep should ha...

AP-NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that more than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office.But Americans remain d...

How the AP-NORC poll on Barack Obama’s legacy was conducted

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on Barack Obama's presidential legacy was conducted by NORC Dec. 14-19, 2016. It is ...

World stocks mostly lower, pound slides to 10-week low

HONG KONG (AP) — World stock markets were mostly lower on Monday while the British pound fell to a 10-week low on indications the government is incl...

