Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

7-year-old made honorary Lima police officer

Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds

Police: Boy shot classmate, then asked victim to shoot him

Ohio Lottery Results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Former substitute teacher pleads not guilty to child sex charge in Putnam County

Ohio Lottery Results for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

DAILY (Wednesday)Pick 3: 6-5-4 day; 0-7-7 nightPick 4: 0-3-0-7 day; 1-0-6-6 nightPick 5: 0-0-5-0-5 day; 5-6-5-8-0 nightRolling Cash 5: 4-11-21-30-37CL...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Catholic schools celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

LIMA — Catholic school leaders agree that education built on faith is the key attraction for parents looking for an alternative to public school...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 milestone

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock ma...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Superior, First Choice credit unions combine operations

LIMA — First Choice Credit Union of Coldwater and Superior Credit Union of Lima have announced plans to combine their operations.Under the arran...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Get This: Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road

NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a woman narrowly escaped being carjacked after spotting what she thought was a child sitting ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Wapak, Coldwater reach wrestling regional semis

ONU awakens

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Ohio State affixes third straight loss on Minnesota, 78-72

COLUMBUS — Trevor Thompson had a career-high 19 points to lead Ohio State over Minnesota on Wednesday, but he wouldn’t let himself be happ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

WrestlingRegional quarterfinals(Matches that were not double forfeits)Division II Region 16-AAt Valley ViewSemifinalsCelina 70, Greenville 7106: Andre...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Following a legend at Kalida

KALIDA — It is never easy taking over for a legend but for Ryan Stechschulte it might have been even harder to leave a Columbus Grove program th...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |  

Shawnee, Wapak to settle division Saturday

The Shawnee and Wapakoneta boys bowling teams will finally collide Saturday at Astro Lanes in Wapakoneta with the North Division of the WOHSBC on the ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Lima Senior shakes off LCC

LIMA – A year ago everyone expected an instant classic when Lima Senior and Lima Central Catholic played their annual boys basketball rivalry ga...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Religion briefs

Updated: 7:00 pm. |    

In search of truth

Updated: 7:00 pm. |    

Temple Beth Israel-Shaare Zedek continues tradition of corned beef on Super Sunday

Amy Eddings: 2 protests, 1 goal: hope

Amy Eddings: 2 protests, 1 goal: hope

Wendy Chappell-Dick has a strong memory of attending the 1982 nuclear freeze rally in New York City. The vast parade and rally overwhelmed Central Par...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Hart’s Jewelry

LIMA — Early in the winter of 1945 — an era of shortages as the United States lingered between peace and prosperity in the wake of World W...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

Oscars go gaga for ‘La La Land’ with record-tying 14 nods

The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” landed a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations on Tuesday, while a notably more...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Blanchard Valley Hospital offers free mammograms to qualifying people

FINDLAY — Blanchard Valley Hospital’s Woman Wise Mammography will be offering free screening mammograms from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 10, at...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Program focuses on differences between memory slips, dementia

LIMA — The Senior Citizens Services Center offers a free program, “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” from 11 a.m. to noon...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Last call for nominations for 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging has issued a last call for nominations for the 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The deadline to n...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Column: What I learned in Lima, still believe

Amy Eddings: 2 protests, 1 goal: hope

Column: Protesting with honor

Orange County (Calif.) Register: House Oversight Committee tackles spying policies

JAN. 20, 2017 — Yet another government law enforcement surveillance practice was put under the microscope recently by the House Oversight and Go...

January 25th, 2017 updated: January 25th, 2017. |  

Letter: Numbers tell a sad story

This month marks the 44th anniversary of legalized abortion in the United States.The most current statistics by the Ohio Department of Health show tha...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Letter: Heartbeat of Lima offers alternative

Heartbeat of Lima was established in 1973 in direct response to the legalization of abortion in the United States. Its purpose is to create an atmosph...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Letter: Publish only truth about Trump

I do not like the terrible, really nasty, dirty stories that The Lima News is publishing about President Trump. If someone said the things about you t...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Letter: Neighborly advice for Allen County

It was reported in the Jan. 18th edition of The Lima News that the Allen County commissioners are looking at forming a regional water and sewer distri...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

Letter: Prescription for growing old

I’m not a doctor but I have a prescription for growing old without complaining so much.1) Have a relationship with God, this way you have someon...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 milestone

Materials, financials help lift S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

OSU trade expert: Trump TPP reversal will hurt economy

Materials, financials help lift S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks posted solid gains Tuesday, propelling the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.Mining and other m...

January 24th, 2017 |  

December unemployment rates jumped throughout Lima region

LIMA — December was a rough month in the region, as the number of people employed dropped and unemployment rates crept up by at least 0.3 percen...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

May joins First Federal Bank as financial manager

LIMA — Jason May has been hired by First Federal Bank as the financial manager for the Lima Shawnee branch, located at 2565 Shawnee Road, Lima.M...

January 24th, 2017 |  

US stock indexes close slightly lower; oil prices slide

Energy companies led U.S. stock indexes slightly lower Monday as the price of crude oil fell.Real estate, phone companies and other high-dividend stoc...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

St. Marys man shares birthday with dream car

ST. MARYS — A classic car owner can often find the car of his dreams in the last place he would think of looking.Brian Engel, of St. Marys, was ...

January 22nd, 2017 |  

Police dog bites man during his live video of another arrest near Akron

AKRON — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol says a passenger accused of ignoring troopers’ orders after a traffic stop was treated for bites...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Montgomery County OKs fairgrounds purchase in southwestern Ohio

DAYTON — A southwestern Ohio county has agreed to give a university and a health care network $2 million if they buy the county’s fairgrou...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Woman died last week after collision with buggy near Canton

MILLERSBURG — A 74-year-old Ohio woman succumbed to injuries that she sustained in a collision with a horse-drawn buggy last week just outside o...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Akron to cut 100 feet off northern B.F. Goodrich smokestack

AKRON — Officials in Akron have announced plans to downsize one of the northeast Ohio city’s iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks by 100 feet ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

New tool to help Ohio cities, counties assess fiscal stress

COLUMBUS — A tool designed to help Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make sound budget decisions ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Finances halt plans for more natural gas buses in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Budget issues for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority have halted the RTA’s plans to upgrade the Triskett bus gar...

January 25th, 2017 |  

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Sanctuary cities’ undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

SEATTLE (AP) — Politicians in New York, Seattle and other "sanctuary cities" that protect immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally declared Wednesda...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Knitting store: no yarn for women’s movement protesters

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — The owner of a Tennessee knitting store doesn't want anyone buying its yarn for arts and crafts for the women's movement, fol...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Facebook takes aim at fake news with new ‘trending’ formula

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is updating its "trending" feature that highlights hot topics on its social networking site, part of its effort to roo...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Idaho man admits to federal hate crime in gay man killing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has agreed to plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the death of a gay man in exchange for a chance at a 28-year ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

The Latest: Jackson wants comprehensive violence plan

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's tweet indicating he would "send in the Feds" to bring down Chicago's homicide rate (all times ...

January 25th, 2017 |  

The Latest: Texas inmate set to die Thursday loses appeal

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the execution of Texas prisoner Terry Edwards scheduled for Thursday (all times local):6:30 p.m.A federal app...

January 25th, 2017 |  

