Editorial: Better bids make unions competitive
Super Bowl advertisers tread carefully
US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide
Coroner discusses fatal crashes
Glenn declares mayoral candidacy
NEWS
The Olde Thyme Pantry takes pride in offering fresh, locally sourced products
ELIDA — Like its name suggests, The Olde Thyme Pantry takes customers back to the days when milk came in bottles and local farmers were a grocer...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
More troopers on the roadways for Super Bowl weekend
VAN WERT — More troopers will be on the roadway this weekend focusing on taking impaired drivers off the road.Super Bowl weekend often means peo...
Police calls
Delphos — Police took into custody Tuesday a man with an outstanding warrant after receiving a tip he was in a home.400 block of West Fifth Stre...
Births
Lima Memorial Health SystemFeb. 2 — Teresa and Harvey Thornes, Harrod, girl.St. Rita’s Medical CenterFeb. 2 — Brittany Schroeder and...
Get This: ‘Notorious B.O.B’ downs 409 wings to reign at Wing Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob “Notorious B.O.B.” Shoudt choked down 409 chicken wings to become the finger-licking champion of Philadelphi...
Student linked to threat at Ada school
ADA — A student at Ada schools is under investigation after the student allegedly wrote a threat on a wall at the school Thursday.Police were ca...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
SPORTS
Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores
Boys BasketballBellefontaine Calvary Christian 66, Powell Village Academy 27Caledonia River Valley 84, Galion 54Cin. Country Day 63, Cin. Christian 59...
Lima area results
High SchoolsGirls BasketballPerry 59, Temple Christian 45at Temple ChristianPerryBarfield 20, Johnson 9, Healey 8, Denson 10, Crockett 12. Totals: 17-...
Ottawa-Glandorf remains undefeated
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf was in the zone and Kenton was out of the game.The No. 1-ranked Titans found themselves in a close game, leading only 3...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Playing, serving at Air Force Academy suits Bath’s Gross
LIMA – Committing to play football for the Air Force Academy for Bath’s Bo Gross is more about patriotism than the pigskin.Gross, who sign...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Big Ten football signing day capsules
ILLINOISTop 25 Class: No.Best in class: Chicago Catholic League offensive player of the year Ricky Smalling from Brother Rice High in Oak Lawn is a fo...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
LIFESTYLE
“Manchester By the Sea” – R
The StoryOn fishing boat Claudia Marie, out of Manchester By the Sea, owner Joe Chandler (Kyle Chandler), younger brother Lee (Casey Affleck), and Joe...
WAR to present hall of fame, wrestling action
LIMA — WAR Wrestling presents War 14 and Hall of Fame induction at 5 p.m. Saturday at the UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave.This is one of the bi...
Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival held in Ada
ADA — The small town of Ada, the Ada Chamber of Commerce and Wilson Football are heralding in a new tradition, the Made in Ada Wilson Football F...
Lima Memorial Health SystemFeb. 1 — Haleigh Hawkins and Cole Blanton, Lima, boy; Laura and Matthew Ring, Lima, boy; Tatiana Gilcrease, Lima, boy...
Senior Services Resource Guide available now
LIMA — Allen County Council on Aging, Inc. announces the availability of the 2017 Allen County Information Directory for older adults and their ...
Amy Eddings: Making the ordinary extraordinary with winter festival
When you dream, dream big. This Saturday is going to really test the wisdom of that aphorism.I’m the leader of a team of folks behind the Made I...
OPINION
Letter: Moment I’ll never forget
I would like to send a special “thank you” to the woman, an angel in my eyes, that paid for my groceries at the Harding Highway Walmart ar...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Letter: A wacky analogy of immigrants
In response to Sandra Johnson’s letter to the editor “All Hail, King Trump,” she says, “When we wanted land occupied by native...
Chicago Tribune: Trump’s pick for budget chief has a Nannygate problem
JAN. 31, 2017 — Rep. Mick Mulvaney has a Zoe Baird problem.The South Carolina Republican is President Donald Trump’s pick to head the fede...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Failure of system has consequences
I agree with the Jan. 27 letter from Larry Young about free welfare, food stamps and housing needing to be monitored closer. This is a necessary progr...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Lori Borgman: The Tough way to help kids succeed
There’s something your children may not be getting enough of these days. Sure, vegetables come to mind. And so does sleep. But it’s neithe...
BUSINESS
Reese named among top 25 financial advisers
BLUFFTON — Gary Reese, of Faith Investment Services, recently was named among the top 25 financial advisers at cfd Investments in 2016.He qualif...
Garner Trucking recognized as Top 20 best fleet
FINDLAY — The Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge selected Garner Trucking, of Findlay, as a 2017 Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For.Co...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Economic development update affirms goals, challenges for Lima region
LIMA — The greater Lima region’s business and community leaders met for a six-month economic development update Thursday to discuss the co...
Marathon building pipeline through area
KENTON — More than 100 union workers joined together Wednesday to protest Marathon Pipe Line’s decision to outsource construction work on ...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
Smart electric meters coming
LIMA — AEP Ohio will be expanding its use of smart meters in the state after receiving approval Wednesday from the Public Utilities Commission o...
February 2nd, 2017 updated: February 2nd, 2017. |
MacDonald joins PTC Inc./50 Strong
LIMA — Steve MacDonald has joined PTC Inc./50 Strong as the new vice president of sales.He will oversee sales for PTC contract manufacturing ser...
STATE NEWS
Police: Centerville teen points weapon at police; shot by officers
CENTERVILLE — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured by police after he pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at two offi...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Kasich backs DeVos without mention of $5.3M PAC debt to Ohio
COLUMBUS — Gov. John Kasich is urging confirmation of President Donald Trump’s education secretary nominee without mentioning the signific...
February 3rd, 2017 updated: February 3rd, 2017. |
Appeals court sides with Ohio in seizure of exotic animals
TOLEDO — An appeals court in Ohio is siding with the state over its decision to seize six tigers and other exotic animals from a roadside sanctu...
Man jailed after Cleveland teen found dead in abandoned home
CLEVELAND — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Cleveland girl who disappeared days before her body wa...
Toledo man who fled to Canada admits to killing wife in 2012
TOLEDO — An Ohio man who fled to his native Canada after his wife was found dead on their porch in 2012 has admitted to killing her.Kyle Sheppar...
Ohio to appeal judge’s ruling on local hiring law
COLUMBUS — Ohio plans to appeal a judge’s decision to block enforcement of a state law that would bar local hiring regulations for public ...
NATIONAL NEWS
Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?
HOUSTON (AP) — It may have been a blip, explained as much by the must-watch presidential debates as by some wholesale turn away from football. Or, d...
Brazil’s ex-first lady, central to Lula’s career, dies at 66
SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva, a constant and strong presence at the side of husband Luiz Inacio Lula da...
Orca that killed trainer died from bacterial pneumonia
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld officials say Tilikum, the orca that killed a trainer at the company's Orlando park, died from bacterial pneumonia.Sea...
California sex offender sentenced to die for killing 4 women
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California sex offender was sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six-month span ...
The Latest: Trump to chat with Italy, Ukraine, NZ leaders
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EDT):7:45 p.m.President Donald Trump will spend part of the weekend on the phone, ...
2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody
OAK GROVE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army ...