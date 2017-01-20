Prom dress giveaway lets girls feel like princesses without breaking the bank
Ottoville outduels No. 1 Minster in girls basketball
A new cat’s purpose
1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches
Who needs stress? We all do
NEWS
1 million join anti-Trump women’s marches
WASHINGTON — In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied at women’s marches in the nation’...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Draining the swamp difficult in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Mike Pence has returned to Washington. So has his closest political ally, Bill Smith.Smith spent a dozen years as Pence’s chi...
Latta introduces telecommunications transparency bill
WASHINGTON, D.C. — An area lawmaker is taking another shot at reforming telecommunications regulatory reform.U.S. House of RepresentativesRep. B...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Marriages and divorces
MARRIAGESStephen E. White, 64, Lima, and Chunbo Zhang, 29, China; James M. Burch, 24, Lima, and Chelsea M. Bullen, 25, Lima; Jeremy S. Boyer, 38, Lima...
Lima Municipal Court records
Lima Municipal Court DispositionsJan. 10Austin Owens, 22, of 698A York St., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of prop...
SPORTS
Ottawa-Glandorf improves to 16-0 in girls basketball
OTTAWA — Top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 16-0 on the season with a 57-46 victory Saturday against Miami Trace.The Division II Titans saw ...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Waynesfield opener scheduled for April 22
WAYNESFIELD — Waynesfield Raceway Park will hold its season opener April 22 with all five weekly classes returning for full points chases.The Bu...
Time demands make filling rosters tough
Something I said on Twitter last week appeared to strike a nerve.Maybe it did that in a little different way than I expected. Maybe it did that with s...
Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 21
Boys BasketballAkr. Buchtel 93, Akr. North 39Akr. Coventry 95, Mogadore Field 61Akr. Firestone 61, Akr. Garfield 57Akr. Kenmore 80, Akr. East 54Akr. S...
Lima area results
High SchoolsBoys BasketballSpencerville 41, Allen East 32Allen East`3`10`10`9` — `32Spencerville`8`13`6`14` — `41Allen EastSpencer Miller ...
LIFESTYLE
Bold soups that fight off the cold
No matter where you live, January requires comfort. Many of us suffer from PHL (post-holiday letdown), some of us feel beat by broken New Year’s...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
John Rosemond: Vaping and peer pressure
Q: I found a vaping pen hidden in my 13-year-old son’s room and am at a loss as to how to deal with it. He is very susceptible to peer pressure ...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Kahle/Link
LIMA — Lauren Kahle and Aaron Link announce their engagement.Kahle is the daughter of Joe and Kathy Kahle, of Spencerville.Link is the son of Ma...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Joyce and William Gossard
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. William Gossard are celebrating 60 years of marriage.Gossard and the former Joyce Rousculp were married Jan. 22, 1957.They a...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Donna and Les Offenbacher
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Les Offenbacher are celebrating 50 years of marriage. A family celebration was held in October.Offenbacher and the former Do...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Barbara and Robert Hensley
KALIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hensley are celebrating 70 years of marriage with a private luncheon.Hensley and the former Barbara Hopkins were ma...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
OPINION
David Trinko: Turning the family home into a zoo
Not so long ago, my family watched the movie “We Bought a Zoo,” an unlikely tale of a journalist mourning the death of his wife by buying ...
Legal-Ease: Medicaid and marriage
Few of my clients want to retire to a nursing home. I personally love nursing homes, and I would probably move into one today if I was allowed and cou...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
What was accomplished?
The 40-plus Democrats who boycotted Donald Trump’s inauguration and the protesters who disrupted his parade route accomplished nothing other tha...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
Column: Trump sought unity; Dems followed Kaepernick
Everything is pretty much hunky dory, President Barack Obama said in his farewell speech, yet, in his inaugural speech, President Donald Trump said ve...
Thomas Lucente: Welcome to the age of Trump
Welcome to the age of Trump.Don’t worry if you don’t know what is going on. Neither does the new president. Facts no longer matter. Nor do...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
BUSINESS
Land transfers
The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. Figures reflect the sel...
Home loan rates
Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First National Bank4.25 / 3...
Brothers take over Fortman Insurance
OTTAWA — Jonathan and Zachary Fortman, sons of John and Catherine Fortman, recently purchased the Ottawa and Bluffton locations of Fortman Insur...
Shoe store owner helps customers improve quality of life
LIMA — Local business owner Robert Johns, known affectionately by his customers as “Dr. Bob,” has been helping alleviate foot pain a...
Delphos boutique opens under new name, ownership
DELPHOS — A Delphos boutique has a new name and a new owner who is adding her own personal touch to the business.Stephanie Ann’s Boutique,...
January 20th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017. |
STATE NEWS
1 wounded in West Liberty school shooting, ‘could have been much worse’
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A school shooting that left one student hospitalized and others scrambling out classroom windows could have been far w...
January 21st, 2017 updated: January 21st, 2017. |
FAA reviewing complaint on snow removal at Cleveland airport
CLEVELAND — The Federal Aviation Administration is reviewing a complaint from a Cleveland airport employee that raises concerns about problems w...
Trafficking cases reported to hotline from Ohio on the rise
COLUMBUS — The number of Ohio human trafficking cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply, according to a report that says the stat...
Assisted living resident dies in Madison, administrator charged
MADISON — Police say the administrator of a northeast Ohio group home has been charged with patient abuse after an 85-year-old resident was take...
Geauga County prosecutor facing OVI charge after traffic stop
CHARDON — A county prosecutor in northeast Ohio is facing charges after police say she failed a field sobriety test.WJW-TV reported Thursday tha...
January 20th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017. |
Police in Ohio offer tips for ride-share safety
COLUMBUS — Columbus and Ohio State University police are offering safety tips for using ride-share services after a student apparently got into ...
NATIONAL NEWS
AP PHOTOS: Women’s marches flood parks, streets worldwide
Masses of people flooded parks, streets and city squares around the world Saturday marching in solidarity in a show of empowerment and a stand against...
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and...
FACT CHECK: Trump overstates crowd size at inaugural
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's speech Saturday at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency turned into the latest battle in, ...
Spurs coach Popovich blasts President Trump
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gregg Popovich would bench President Trump.San Antonio's long-time coach, who has been highly critical of Donald Trump in the past,...
Trump’s DC hotel a hub of activity and ethics questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Red, white and blue balloons rained down over crystal chandeliers in the soaring atrium of the Trump International Hotel at midnig...
Malaysian minister lobbied in Australia to search for MH370
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Relatives of passengers and crew aboard the missing Malaysian airliner plan to present the Malaysian transport minister i...