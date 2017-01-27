NEWS

Get This: Police: Suspect felt guilty, threw stolen coins into pond

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

Jim Krumel: Disney releasing movie written by Lima man

Thomas Lucente: Abortion is the worst holocaust in history

Cartoon exhibit explores commentary on capital punishment

HS robotics competition a program for success

Legislative Update: Huffman named to influential senate committee

COLUMBUS — Two area state senators will serve on an influential senate committee.Ohio SenateSen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima: Huffman, along with Sen. ...

Findlay resident robbed at gunpoint early Saturday

FINDLAY — The Findlay Police Department was investigating an early morning robbery Saturday at an apartment.At 1:22 a.m., two men pulled a scree...

Findlay Police involved in high-speed chase Friday

FINDLAY — A 36-year-old man was in custody after officials said he lead police officers on a high-speed chase in Hancock and Seneca counties lat...

Ohio Lottery Results for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

DAILY (Saturday)Pick 3: 8-4-7 day; 1-5-9 nightPick 4: 5-9-8-8 day; 5-9-2-5 nightPick 5: 4-6-4-2-2 day; 3-8-8-0-7 nightRolling Cash 5: 8-11-12-34-39CLA...

Trying to solve rising crime

LIMA — During the course of last year, Police Chief Kevin Martin saw the number of crimes in the city increase mirroring a nationwide trend.The ...

Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump’s crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven maj...

SPORTS

Ohio high school boys, girls basketball scores for Saturday, Jan. 28

Saine aids Delphos St. John’s in win against Spencerville

Kalida starts fast, finishes strong in victory against Leipsic

Saine aids Delphos St. John’s in win against Spencerville

DELPHOS — Delphos St. John’s Robby Saine is quickly making up for lost time.The Blue Jays shooting guard was sidelined for several weeks e...

Caprellas shine at LCC wrestling invitational

LIMA — For the Caprella family, this weekend’s Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational was a family affair.Three Caprellas, three m...

Stolly scores 31 as LCC edges Shawnee in girls basketball

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Madison Stolly had 31 points for Lima Central Catholic which edged Shawnee 56-55 in girls basketball Saturday.The visiting Th...

ONU maintains perfect record in women’s hoops

ADA — The No. 7-ranked Ohio Northern women’s basketball team needed a late run to keep it perfect season alive as the Polar Bears defeated...

Will 2017 recruits be Ohio State’s best?

COLUMBUS — The question can be asked if this year’s recruiting class will be the best ever at Ohio State.But the answer won’t be kno...

LIFESTYLE

‘A Dog’s Purpose’ opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

90th birthday: Audrey Thompson

Keeping after it

Frights and phobias

A scared dog is not a happy critter and can be a danger to himself and others. Some dogs may have exhibited fearful behavior for as long as the owner ...

David Adams’ 10 best movies of 2016

From A to Z — “Arrival” to “Zootopia” — here are my 10 best movies of last year, all, save one, I watched at our L...

Christine and John Hinds

HARROD — Mr. and Mrs. John Hinds are celebrating 45 years of marriage with a small family dinner.Hinds and the former Christine Bailey were marr...

90th birthday: Meredith Bolyard

LIMA — Meredith Bolyard is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family dinner.She was born Feb. 4, 1927, in Horse Shoe Run, West Virginia, to Cl...

Key Till witness gave false testimony, historian says

NEW YORK (AP) — The woman at the center of the trial of Emmett Till’s alleged killers has acknowledged that she falsely testified he made ...

David Trinko: Videos document Lima native’s debilitating dementia

If you want to understand dementia better, there are daily moments in Molly Daley’s life that can help.You can watch her dial up her son, Joe Da...

OPINION

Jim Krumel: Disney releasing movie written by Lima man

Thomas Lucente: Abortion is the worst holocaust in history

Editorial: Time for Lima voters to seek answers

Letter: Women’s agenda not going away

We came home from the Women’s March on Washington uplifted. We were full of inspiration and energy, ready to start a new era of political engage...

Solomon Jones: ‘Alternative facts’ are lies, and we must point this out every time

As I watch President Trump and his representatives distort the truth with what one of them dubbed “alternative facts,” I’m reminded ...

Letter: Women’s march was a disgrace

I have lived in the Lima area for 23 years. I love it here, but I am deeply ashamed at the recent Women’s March and the fact that women from Lim...

Cal Thomas: Feeling good about Trump (so far)

“It’s a new dawnIt’s a new dayIt’s a new lifeFor meAnd I’m feeling good.”— “Feeling Good”Preside...

Letter: Climate change means change for Ohio.

With climate change, Ohio will see more extreme heat, heavy downpours and flooding, according to the National Climate Assessment.None of that is good ...

BUSINESS

Grieves named first class lineman at Midwest Electric

Courtyard by Marriott sales manager to leave for Kuwait in March

Legal-Ease: Common business documents explained

Home loan rates

Rates for 30-year and 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages with zero points as of noon, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017:30 YR / 15 YR RATE %First Federal Bank4.125 / 3...

Faith in God guides small business owner

ELIDA — Dee Bowers operates her own local business, but she still has one boss: God.“The real owner is the Lord,” said Bowers, who o...

Story behind the NFL’s footballs

Skip Horween’s great-grandmother wanted nothing to do with football.In fact, her two sons were so petrified she would find out they were messing...

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office meets state standards

OTTAWA — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community Po...

Locals recognized for service to county fairs

REYNOLDSBURG — Several local people or organizations were recognized at the 92nd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention for outstandin...

STATE NEWS

Fostoria teen’s fatal stabbing leads to charges against 2 others

FOSTORIA — One teenager accused of fatally stabbing another at a complex of townhouses in northwest Ohio is being held in juvenile detention.The...

Gang member who admitted 4 slayings gets 38 years in prison

COLUMBUS — A central Ohio gang member who took responsibility for three years-old, previously unsolved murders has been sentenced to 38 years in...

Man found guilty in Columbus of killing woman found in wishing well

COLUMBUS — A man charged in the 2008 slaying of an 81-year-old woman who was strangled and whose body was found in a wishing well behind a home ...

Bankruptcies on the decline in Ohio for 7th straight year

AKRON — Following a national trend, bankruptcy filings have declined in Ohio for the seventh consecutive year after falling nearly 10 percent st...

Ex-Cincinnati professor gets 4 years for possessing child porn

CINCINNATI — A once well-respected former professor at the University of Cincinnati will serve four years in federal prison for his “addic...

More than 60 guns seized from Cleveland cop accused of rape

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County prosecutors say authorities seized more than 60 guns from a Cleveland police officer charged with raping and pistol-...

NATIONAL NEWS

The Latest: Iraq: We understand motives behind travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on U.S. President Donald Trump and his ban on refugees from Muslim-majority countries (all times local):5:55 a.m.The Ir...

Yemeni officials: US make surprise raid, killing 3

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — U.S. forces launched a raid in central Yemen on Sunday, security and tribal officials said, landing troops off of aircraft and k...

Valls vs. Hamon in French Socialists’ presidential primary

PARIS (AP) — French voters on Sunday were electing the Socialist candidate who will face a tough battle against rivals from the far-left, far-right ...

Yemeni officials: US makes surprise raid, killing 3

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — U.S. forces launched a raid in central Yemen on Sunday, security and tribal officials said, landing troops off of aircraft and k...

2 crew from Malaysian boat carrying 31 Chinese reach safety

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The captain and a crew member from a missing Malaysian boat made it to safety Sunday while others among the 31 people ...

European leaders oppose Trump travel ban, far right applauds

BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Germany joined other American allies Sunday in criticizing President Donald Trump's U.S. entry ban for peop...

